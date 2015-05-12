BUDAPEST May 12 Thousands of Hungarian health
care workers protested in Budapest on Tuesday to demand higher
wages and secure career paths so they are not forced to leave
for higher-paid jobs in western countries.
The protest was one of the largest this year, with health
care workers staging two simultaneous marches in the capital.
One group was clad in white and the other black to accentuate
the dire situation they feel they are in.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's centre-right government has
faced protests since last year over policy missteps, warming
relations to Russia and a perception that some members of the
ruling elite use their posts to enrich themselves.
The ruling Fidesz party's support has dropped dramatically
and the radical nationalist Jobbik party has all but caught up
with it in polls as the electorate feels that the economy's
recovery has yet to trickle down to them.
The protesters scoffed at recent growth numbers showing that
Hungary's economy expanded by 3.6 percent in 2014.
"We would like to get our money back from this robust
Hungarian economy," Budapest nurse Maria Sandor told the
protesters at Hungary's Parliament building, according to the
news web site index.hu.
Health care workers have left in droves to work temporarily
or permanently in western Europe because many have been forced
to subsist on wages of less than 100,000 forints ($365.90) per
month, according to labour organisations.
One in ten Hungarians plan to emigrate - by far the highest
proportion for decades - and 17 percent of the country's 10
million people would like to work abroad for at least some time,
according to a fresh survey by pollster Tarki.
"I would like to stay in Hungary, I would like to work as a
nurse here," a protester told Index.
Both marches ended at the government building where Gabor
Zombor, state secretary for health care, met them. He told the
protesters they were "right in every demand you have" and
promised to represent their cause at the government.
($1 = 273.3000 forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Tom Heneghan)