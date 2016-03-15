By Sandor Peto and Krisztina Fenyo
| BUDAPEST, March 15
BUDAPEST, March 15 More than 10,000 Hungarians
protested Prime Minister Viktor Orban's education reforms on
Tuesday, in the biggest demonstration against his policies since
a 2014 movement that forced him to backtrack on taxing internet
use.
The rain-soaked rally, staged on a national holiday, also
drew support from some healthcare workers and dozens of civil
groups, organisers said on the Facebook page of the event.
The protest was the third major demonstration since February
over Orban's education reforms, which critics say overburden
teachers and restrict their choice of textbooks. The crowds
filled a main square and nearby streets outside Hungary's
neo-gothic Parliament.
Orban's government took control of schools from local
authorities three years ago, and a central body now regulates
the system. It has increased teachers' workload and implemented
a new curriculum using textbooks critics say contain errors.
Tuesday's rally, which coincided with the anniversary of a
19th century uprising against Habsburg rule, also provided an
outlet for many to vent their anger over Orban's broader
reforms, which critics call heavy-handed and authoritarian.
"I consider it important that you can express your views
freely, to be able to live and work freely. Unfortunately, this
is not the case today," said Andras Hornyeki before the crowd
marched across central Budapest.
"Viktor Orban, he is the biggest problem. He has dug up the
country into two halves and as long as he remains in politics,
these two halves will not be whole."
Teachers at a school in the northeastern town of Miskolc
ignited the protests when they drew up a petition demanding the
government restore schools' autonomy.
The government responded by replacing its education state
secretary and has started negotiations with teachers. It was not
immediately clear whether Tuesday's rally would force Orban into
any concessions over his reforms.
Laszlo Kiss, a nurse, who also attended the rally, said the
anniversary carried a symbolic meaning.
"We have been asking for changes for long and for the
government to stand up for the people that had elected it, but
we cannot feel it," he said. "The message today is the same, for
the government, whose politicians do not do their utmost for
things to go on track."
Public support for Orban's Fidesz party dipped in February,
a poll by the Median institute said, after months of growing or
stable backing boosted by the hard line the government took on
the migrant crisis.
Earlier, Orban used his anniversary speech to reject what he
called a plot by European bureaucrats to refashion the cultural
and ethnic fabric of the continent with masses of immigrants.
"We cannot let Brussels put itself above the law," said
Orban. "We will not import crime, terrorism, homophobia and a
brand of anti-Semitism that sets synagogues ablaze ... there
will be no outlaw districts, no riots and no gangs hunting for
our wives and daughters."
Orban drew several rounds of applause from supporters
gathered outside Hungary's National Museum, where large groups
of Polish supporters were also in attendance.
But in a corner of a nearby square his voice was drowned out
by whistles and boos of a group of protesters behind a police
line chanting "dictator" and flashing red cards to Orban, a
well-known soccer enthusiast.
(Writing by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Larry King)