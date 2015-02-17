BUDAPEST Feb 17 Russian President Vladimir
Putin agreed a deal to keep supplying gas to Hungary on Tuesday
on a visit to Budapest that cemented Hungary's close ties with
the Kremlin as the rest of Europe gives Russia the cold shoulder
over its intervention in Ukraine.
The fact Putin was in Hungary at all underlined the
relationship -- he has not been on a bilateral visit to a
European Union state since June last year, just before a
Malaysian airliner was shot down over a part of Ukraine held by
Moscow-backed rebels.
After several hours of talks, Putin and Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orban said they had reached agreement to extend
a gas supply contract that expires this year. They said there
were some technical issues to fix before it could be signed.
Orban said a big stumbling block, a clause in the expiring
contract which means Hungary has to pay for gas it contracted to
buy but did not use, had been resolved. He said Hungary can use
the remaining gas under the contract in the coming years, and
pay at the time when it draws on the gas. But he did not
disclose the price it would have to pay.
The Hungarian prime minister also criticised those in Europe
who want to isolate Russia - a stance that sets him apart many
of his fellow EU leaders.
"We are convinced that locking Russia out of Europe is not
rational," Orban said. "Whoever thinks that Europe can be
competitive, that the European economy can be competitive
without economic cooperation with Russia, whoever thinks that
energy security can exist in Europe without the energy that
comes from Russia, is chasing ghosts."
Both Orban and Putin said they would back a successor to the
South Stream project, a gas pipeline that was to have pumped
Russian gas under the Black Sea to southern Europe but which
Moscow has abandoned in the face of objections from Brussels.
One option raised by both leaders was to expand a proposed
Russian pipeline into Turkey to include spurs that would take
the gas through Greece and the Balkans to Hungary.
"If they (the European Commission) don't hinder us, then in
essence we could realise part of the former South Stream project
via Turkey," Putin said.
Orban's closeness to Russia has come at a political cost.
Many Western diplomats say they are alarmed by what they see as
Orban's drift into the Kremlin's orbit.
At home, ties to Russia are highly charged because Hungary
was, for four decades after World War Two, effectively under
Soviet occuppation. A 1956 uprising against rule from Moscow was
brutally suppressed using Red Army tanks.
One of Orban's most important allies, business mogul Lajos
Simicska, fell out with him this month, in part over his policy
towards Russia, a source with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
In Budapest late on Monday, about 1,000 people protested
against Putin's visit.
"We don't agree with the fact that Viktor Orban receives
Putin while the leaders of democratic Europe do not receive
him," said 57-year-old protester Gabor Faradi. He held a banner
which read "We won't be a Russian colony".
(Additional reporting by Alexander Winning in Moscow and Marton
Dunai in Budapest; Writing by Christian Lowe)