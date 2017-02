BUDAPEST Nov 7 Hungary's state-owned National Asset Management Zrt offered on Monday to buy all shares of vehicle parts maker Raba at 815 forints per share, valuing the company at about 11 billion forints ($49.7 million).

The state already has a 16 percent stake in Raba whose shares had been suspended on the Budapest Stock Exchange.

The offer is valid pending approval by the financial markets watchdog PSZAF, the Asset Management Zrt said in a statement on the bourse's www.bet.hu website. ($1 = 221.419 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto)