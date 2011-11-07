* State offer for Raba is 815 forints/share, pending supervisory approval

* Offer price is well above last bourse price at 621 forints

* State already holds 16 pct, second biggest owner is Malaysia's DRB-Hicom

* Govt says vehicle industry strategic, wants bigger role (Adds government comments)

BUDAPEST, Nov 7 Hungary's government offered on Monday to buy out trucks parts maker Raba's shares as part of its efforts to acquire companies which it believes have strategic importance for the economy.

The state-owned National Asset Management Zrt (NAM) has made a bid to buy Raba at 815 forints per share, valuing the company at about 11 billion forints ($50 million).

Raba makes parts, mainly axles for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses, and sells its products in the United States and Europe.

The centre-right government which swept to power last year ended the privatisation policy of its Socialist predecessors, and aims to acquire assets which it regards as strategic.

Earlier this year it effectively nationalised mandatory private pension fund assets worth some $14 billion and bought back a 21.2 percent stake in oil group MOL from Russia's Surgut for 1.88 billion euros.

The state already has a 16 percent stake in Raba, NAM said in a statement on the bourse's www.bet.hu website on Monday.

Raba's shares had been suspended on the Budapest Stock Exchange prior to the announcement. The shares closed at 621 forints on the last day before the suspension, Oct. 28, well below the offered buyout price.

The Development Ministry, which oversees the operation of the asset manager, said the move reflected the government's intention to increase its participation in the vehicle industry which has a strategic role in economic growth and employment.

"The decisive state influence (in Raba) guarantees that national economic and geopolitical considerations will be exerted in a long-term, future-oriented development strategy of Raba," the ministry said in a statement.

Raba's second biggest shareholder is Malaysia's DRB-Hicom which owns 10.9 percent, NAM said.

It said its offer would be valid for 30 days from the second day after it publishes its official bid if the financial markets watchdog PSZAF approves it.

Raba had a net profit of 250 million Hungarian forints in the first half of 2011, compared with a loss of 967 million forints in the same period of last year. ($1=221.419 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Mike Nesbit)