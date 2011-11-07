* State offer for Raba is 815 forints/share, pending
supervisory approval
* Offer price is well above last bourse price at 621 forints
* State already holds 16 pct, second biggest owner is
Malaysia's DRB-Hicom
* Govt says vehicle industry strategic, wants bigger role
BUDAPEST, Nov 7 Hungary's government offered on
Monday to buy out trucks parts maker Raba's shares as
part of its efforts to acquire companies which it believes have
strategic importance for the economy.
The state-owned National Asset Management Zrt (NAM) has made
a bid to buy Raba at 815 forints per share, valuing the company
at about 11 billion forints ($50 million).
Raba makes parts, mainly axles for medium- and heavy-duty
trucks and buses, and sells its products in the United States
and Europe.
The centre-right government which swept to power last year
ended the privatisation policy of its Socialist predecessors,
and aims to acquire assets which it regards as strategic.
Earlier this year it effectively nationalised mandatory
private pension fund assets worth some $14 billion and bought
back a 21.2 percent stake in oil group MOL from
Russia's Surgut for 1.88 billion euros.
The state already has a 16 percent stake in Raba, NAM said
in a statement on the bourse's www.bet.hu website on Monday.
Raba's shares had been suspended on the Budapest Stock
Exchange prior to the announcement. The shares closed at 621
forints on the last day before the suspension, Oct. 28, well
below the offered buyout price.
The Development Ministry, which oversees the operation of
the asset manager, said the move reflected the government's
intention to increase its participation in the vehicle industry
which has a strategic role in economic growth and employment.
"The decisive state influence (in Raba) guarantees that
national economic and geopolitical considerations will be
exerted in a long-term, future-oriented development strategy of
Raba," the ministry said in a statement.
Raba's second biggest shareholder is Malaysia's DRB-Hicom
which owns 10.9 percent, NAM said.
It said its offer would be valid for 30 days from the second
day after it publishes its official bid if the financial markets
watchdog PSZAF approves it.
Raba had a net profit of 250 million Hungarian forints in
the first half of 2011, compared with a loss of 967 million
forints in the same period of last year.
($1=221.419 Hungarian forints)
