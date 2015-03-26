* E.European economies struggle to compete with euro zone
* C.bank chief says state-owned banks will be reprivatised

By Marc Jones and Chris Vellacott
LONDON, March 26 Hungary still has room to cut
interest rates, the country's central bank Governor Gyorgy
Matolcsy said on Thursday, adding he was not in favour of
slashing them all the way to zero.
"We still have some room to manoeuvre concerning cutting the
base rate," Matolcsy said in a lecture organised by the European
Economics and Financial Centre in London.
But he added: "I am not very much in favour of a zero base
rate because what about the next step?"
Matolcsy and his colleagues cut Hungarian interest rates to
a record low of 1.95 percent this week in a bid to fend off
deflation and prevent the forint being swept higher against the
euro as the European Central Bank pursues its 1 trillion-euro
quantitative easing programme.
So far though it has failed to halt the forint's rise and
analyst expectations are that Hungary will have to cut rates in
further small increments in the months ahead.
"We do not have any target with regards to the exchange rate
mechanism ... our aim is stability," Matolcsy said.
Hungary is not the only country in eastern Europe struggling
to remain competitive with the euro zone. Czech rates are at an
all-time low, Poland cut its rates to a new low this month and
Romania and Serbia have chopped borrowing costs.
Matolcsy also said that while majority state-owned banks
like MKB needed further injections of capital to make them
healthy, he expected them to be re-privatised. The country's
"bad bank" would also be privatised within 5-7 years, he added.
