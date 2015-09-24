BUDAPEST, Sept 24 The National Bank of Hungary
(NBH) will move the corridor around the base rate 25 basis
points lower from Friday as part of efforts to squeeze funds
parked by local banks out of central bank facilities and into
government debt.
"At its meeting on 22 September 2015, the Monetary Council
of the NBH reduced the interest rate paid on O/N deposits to 0.1
percent and the interest rate to be paid on O/N credit to 2.1
percent with effect from 25 September 2015," it said. The base
rate will remain unchanged at 1.35 percent.
The central bank said as a result of its liquidity reforms
adopted earlier, the yield on three-month Treasury bills sank to
record lows, even dipping below its overnight deposit rate on
some days.
"The reduction in yield differences may encourage banks to
adjust through increasing the overnight deposit stock instead of
raising demand in the government securities market," it said.
It said if banks' adjustment does not match the central
bank's objectives, it was ready to support the successful
implementation of its programme with further steps.
The Monetary Council also decided to replace the two-week
loan with a one-week collateralised loan available for banks,
and the six-month loan with a three-month collateralised loan
facility, in line with most banks' requests.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)