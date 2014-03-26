BRIEF-Rongan Property to cut stake in edu investment management unit to 25 pct from 75 pct
* Says the co to cut stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management unit to 25 percent from 75 percent
BUDAPEST, March 26 Hungary's forint, which is skirting two-year lows, is still "very far" from levels that would pose risks to financial stability and could possibly force the central bank to step in, deputy governor Adam Balog was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
In an interview with local news website index.hu, Balog was also cited as saying the bank was near the end of its monetary easing cycle after cutting rates by another 10 basis points to 2.6 percent on Tuesday.
When asked if a one-off rate hike was plausible in a market stress scenario, Balog said: "At the moment I do not see this as a realistic option, for this the environment should deteriorate very substantially."
Balog also repeated a message of the bank from Tuesday that if the international market sentiment worsens significantly, that could lead to a halt in rate cuts. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than)
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar