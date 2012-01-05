LONDON Jan 5 Expectations Hungary's
central bank will resort to steep rate hikes to defend the
plunging currency have caused the interest rate swaps curve
(IRS) to invert, with the 2-year part of the curve trading 60
basis points above the 10-year.
The unfolding crisis in Hungary has pushed the forint to
record lows against the euro and markets are betting on at least
150 basis points of currency-defensive rate rises over the next
six months, swaps indicate.
That has pushed front-end IRS sharply higher, with 2-year
swaps at 8.52 percent from 7.9 percent at the start
of January. Ten-year IRS have risen to a lesser extent to just
below 8 percent, creating the negative gap, the following
graphic shows:
The curve had briefly inverted in November but that negative
gap of around 10 bps was quickly reversed.
"The market is pricing in rate hikes. These will be
front-loaded, that's pushing 2-year swaps higher and inverting
the curve," says Manik Narain, emerging markets strategist at
UBS.
However this week's selloff has seen swaps rise to a lesser
extent than cash bond yields, with the 10-year bond yield rising
150 bps since the start of 2012 to around 10.8 percent as
investors and local banks liquidated holdings of longer bonds.
That has blown the 10-year asset swap spread (ASW), the
difference between bond yields and swaps, to near record highs
of 285 bps. In mid-December, 10-year swap levels were only 115
bps below the 10-year cash bond yield. The record high level of
309 bps was hit in early 2009.
"What we are seeing is evidence of financial funding
presures...banks are probably reducing holdings of 10-year bonds
and that has pushed up yields quite sharply," Narain adds.
