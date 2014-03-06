Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
March 17 Wall Street bonuses this year may climb as much as 15 percent in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungarian real interest rates should not sink to levels that no longer support the economic policies of the government, Economy Ministry State Secretary Gabor Orban said on Thursday.
The central bank has lowered its base rate to a record low of 2.7 percent from an August 2012 peak of 7 percent in steady monthly cuts and on Wednesday the bank said it would decide in March whether further easing was possible.
"There is pressure on real interest rates across the world and we cannot separate ourselves from this," Orban told a conference on the forint organised by business news website portfolio.hu.
"There is a level of real interest rates, which no longer supports the government's economic policies," he said. "The Monetary Council is also aware of this and I am certain that this (factor) is part of their consideration."
Two of the bank's nine rate-setters voted last month to halt rate cuts at 2.85 percent. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)
LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - After shunning the short-end of the euro market in recent years, public sector issuers could finally be tempted back, lured by an improvement in funding costs and investor cravings for an alternative to expensive short German government paper.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there is a consensus among the global community that it was important to promote free trade.