BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BUDAPEST Feb 26 Hungary's central bank cut interest rates to 5.25 percent on Tuesday, delivering its seventh quarter-point reduction in a row to curb borrowing costs in the recession-hit economy.
The divided Monetary Council started rate cuts in August, with members appointed by the ruling party's majority in parliament outvoting the bank's governor and his two deputies, and rates now match the all-time low hit in April 2010.
Governor Andras Simor, whose six-year mandate expires this week, will hold a news conference about the rate decision at 1400 GMT. (Reporting by Budapest bureau)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.