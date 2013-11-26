BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.82
* John Wiley & Sons Inc- reaffirming full-year outlook of mid-single digit decline in adjusted EPS but revising revenue guidance from flat to a low-single digit
BUDAPEST Nov 26 Hungary's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a new low of 3.2 percent on Tuesday to bolster the country's weak economy amid slowing inflation and continued cheap global liquidity.
The decision was in line with market expectations in a Nov 18-21 Reuters poll. The forint was unchanged shortly after the decision.
The bank will issue a statement at 1400 GMT. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)
GENEVA, March 7 Ford's European credit arm FCE said on Tuesday it was considering applying for a German banking licence alongside its current British one, because the future of passporting is uncertain after Britain leaves the European Union.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland's finance ministry is looking at potentially including a retail offer in a planned initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) that could be launched by May, it said on Tuesday.