BUDAPEST Nov 26 Hungary's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a new low of 3.2 percent on Tuesday to bolster the country's weak economy amid slowing inflation and continued cheap global liquidity.

The decision was in line with market expectations in a Nov 18-21 Reuters poll. The forint was unchanged shortly after the decision.

The bank will issue a statement at 1400 GMT. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)