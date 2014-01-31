BUDAPEST Jan 31 Hungary's central bank has time
to "comfortably" analyse the impact of recent market falls on
inflation and will take action if needed, rate-setter Gyula
Pleschinger said on Friday, adding that the country's
fundamentals were sound.
He told reporters on the sidelines of a central bank
conference that the bank would take the necessary steps if
developments justify this.
"The country is fundamentally sound, our external financing
capacity is massive, so we do not see particular reason for
concern," he said.
"We cannot say that we will act but we cannot say that we
will not act either," he said. "It depends on the developments,
which we are monitoring."
He said on the basis of the Hungarian inflation outlook
alone, a rate reduction could still be considered, however, as
in the past, the Monetary Council would also take market
developments into account when taking its decision.
Responding to a reporter's question, Pleschinger said he was
unaware of any thought given to calling an extraordinary meeting
of the Monetary Council, adding that big market swings tend to
be followed by corrections.
"We are not under any kind of pressure, we have time to
comfortably look at and analyse the developments."
