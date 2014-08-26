BRIEF-OHA Investment qtrly net investment income $0.08 per share
* Oha investment corporation reports fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016 results and announces quarterly distribution
BUDAPEST Aug 26 Hungary's central bank left its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low 2.1 percent on Tuesday in line with its guidance announced last month, when it ended its two-year easing cycle.
The central bank, which had steadily cut borrowing costs from a 7 percent peak in 2012, now aims to keep rates at a record low for a long period to help economic growth.
In an Aug. 19-21 Reuters poll, 15 out of 16 analysts said that the bank would hold fire on Tuesday. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
LONDON, March 14 Fresh from defending Unilever against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover attempt by Kraft Heinz, CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for target companies.
March 14 U.S. electronic payments company Euronet Worldwide Inc launched a $1 billion bid for rival MoneyGram International Inc on Tuesday, arguing that its all-American deal would face less regulatory scrutiny than a lower bid by Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd .