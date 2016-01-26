REFILE-Sri Lankan shares rise on foreign buying; blue chips gain
COLOMBO, April 18 Sri Lankan shares rose on Tuesday as foreign investors bought blue chips, with the market seeing overseas fund inflows for 18 consecutive sessions.
BUDAPEST Jan 26 Hungary's central bank kept its base interest rate on hold at a record-low 1.35 percent on Tuesday, having launched new measures two weeks ago to drive down long-term market interest rates.
All 21 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll last week said the bank would keep its main rate on hold.
The National Bank of Hungary, run by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has pledged to loosen monetary policy without cutting its main benchmark interest rate further. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)
COLOMBO, April 18 Sri Lankan shares rose on Tuesday as foreign investors bought blue chips, with the market seeing overseas fund inflows for 18 consecutive sessions.
* RBI -disclosure in the "notes to accounts" to the financial statements- divergence in the asset classification and provisioning