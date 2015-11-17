BUDAPEST Nov 17 The National Bank of Hungary left its base rate at a record-low 1.35 percent on Tuesday, as expected, in line with its guidance that rates were unlikely to change for years.

All 24 economists polled by Reuters last week had predicted the central bank would keep rates on hold. At 1300 GMT, the forint traded at 311.55 versus the euro, unchanged from levels just before the rate decision. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)