Kuwait Finance House Q4 net profit rises 5 pct
DUBAI, Jan 31 Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the country's biggest Islamic lender, reported a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
BUDAPEST, July 26 The National Bank of Hungary left its base rate on hold at 0.9 percent on Tuesday, in line with expectations, with its focus now geared towards squeezing funds out of its main liquidity instrument to loosen monetary conditions further.
The decision was in line with the unanimous forecast of all 17 analysts in a July 18-20 Reuters poll.
The bank also left its overnight deposit and lending rates unchanged at minus 0.05 percent and 1.15 percent, respectively.
At 1200 GMT, the forint traded at 313.05 versus the euro, a tad stronger than 313.20 just before the announcement. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Italian banks have made little progress in reducing the mountain of bad debts which has curbed their ability to lend new money, fresh data showed on Tuesday.
PARIS, Jan 31 French private bank Oddo & Cie and mergers and acquisitions boutique Messier, Maris et Associes announced a joint venture on Tuesday, aimed at taking advantage of an anticipated pick-up in activity on equity capital markets.