* Third 25 bps cut in as many months, main rate falls to
6.25 pct
* Rates could fall further still if risk, CPI outlook allow
* Concerns over weak economy trump CPI, market risks
* Economists, markets losing faith in IMF credit deal
By Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Oct 30 Hungary's central bank cut
interest rates again on Tuesday, prioritising growth, and hinted
at more easing even though doubts about an aid deal threaten to
limit room to relax policy.
The bank's Monetary Council cut official borrowing costs for
a third successive month, by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent
despite inflation concerns and worries over the chances
of an international financing deal.
"Expected developments in inflation and financial markets,
as well as persistently weak demand, warrant a lower interest
rate level," the council said in a statement.
"The Council will consider a further reduction in interest
rates if data becoming available in the coming months confirm
that the improvement in financial market sentiment persists and
the medium-term outlook for inflation remains consistent with
the 3 per cent target."
Recession-hit Hungary, the most indebted economy in the
European Union's eastern wing, asked for help from the
International Monetary Fund and the EU last year, but talks are
slow and the government said on Monday that "life would go on"
without a deal. That has raised doubts about Budapest's
commitment to an agreement.
The central bank said a deal was crucial to improve risk
perceptions and lower bond yields in a lasting way, boost
lending activity and improve the investment climate in the
"junk"-rated central European country of 10 million people.
The rate cut had been expected but the forint
firmed to 283.73 by 1613 GMT, from 284.51 before the rate cut
announcement at 1300 GMT.
The decision by the seven-strong panel shows newer dovish
members appointed by parliament last year are firmly focused on
cutting rates to try and pull the economy out of recession.
Governor Andras Simor and his deputies, appointed under a
previous government, were outvoted at the past two meetings by
policymakers selected last year by parliament, where Prime
Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz holds a two-thirds majority.
The division of Tuesday's vote will not be known until Nov.
14, but as before, Simor said the decision had a "slim majority"
and warned that inflation trends were not fully consistent with
the bank's 3 percent inflation target.
"(Recent fiscal adjustment) measures (such as tax rises) do
not influence short-term inflation prospects on merit, but they
may worsen mid-term, longer-term inflation prospects," Simor
told a press briefing after the rate decision.
"They can also weigh on potential economic growth."
He said the economy was not expected to pick up until next
year as export markets recover.
The government announced 764 billion forints ($3.49
billion)worth of deficit cuts for 2013 this month, mainly tax
increases, as Budapest struggles to keep its shortfall below 3
percent of economic output and avoid the loss of EU development
funds.