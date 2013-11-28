* Central bank can keep policy loose for a sustained period -Governor

* Calls on main credit-rating agencies to raise rating on Hungary

* Says EU finance chief Rehn should quit for mishandling euro crisis

* EU should consider 2-4 percent inflation target to stave off deflation (Adds detail, more comments)

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Nov 28 A benign inflation outlook gives Hungary's central bank room to cut interest rates again, and only an abrupt shift in global sentiment might force it to raise rates, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Thursday.

After the 16th cut in a row this week, to a new low of 3.2 percent, some investors are shifting their views on the bottom of the Hungarian easing cycle. They now think it may go as low as 2.6-2.8 percent in the first half of next year.

That is below the 3 percent floor Matolcsy flagged in July. On Thursday, he said the domestic inflation outlook provided scope for further easing and the National Bank of Hungary could maintain a loose policy for a sustained period.

"There are no internal reasons (for a rate increase) as long as the inflation targeting projects an inflation outlook in the medium term that does not justify it," Matolcsy told a business conference.

He did not specify whether the base rate could fall below 3 percent. But he said the Hungarian central bank conducted a flexible monetary policy with only one anchor, the bank's 3 percent medium-term inflation target.

"Everything else, such as the development of the exchange rate or economic growth or employment, affects our monetary policy only through inflation processes," Matolcsy said.

At 1424 GMT, the forint traded at 299.77 per euro, slightly weaker on the day and inching closer to the psychologically important 300 level to the euro.

Inflation fell to 40-year-lows of 0.9 percent in October and could moderate further after new government-imposed cuts in household energy bills from November, analysts have said.

"Matolcsy's comments confirm for us that rates will bottom out below 3 percent, and we've pencilled in 2.6 percent for that level," said Peter Attard Montalto at Nomura.

URGING RATING UPGRADE

Matolcsy also said the major rating agencies should start talks with the government immediately on raising their credit score for Hungary, the most indebted country in central Europe. The big agencies all rate Hungary below investment grade.

Hungary has stabilised its budget with a string of unorthodox steps, such as a punitive bank levy and hefty sectoral taxes. Most were authored by Matolcsy when he was economy minister before taking over the central bank this year.

Standard & Poor's last month affirmed its 'BB/B' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign-credit ratings on Hungary and maintained a negative outlook. Moody's said early this month that Hungary's credit rating might fall if it takes steps that hurt the banking sector.

That warning came as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet prepares new steps to help households saddled with toxic foreign currency mortgages before an April election, possibly at the expense of the mostly foreign-owned banks in Hungary.

Matolcsy also called on Olli Rehn, the European Union commissioner in charge of economic and monetary affairs, to resign for what he described as mismanaging the euro zone's economic crisis.

"If it's true that it was possible to achieve a macro turnaround with unorthodox measures, with structural reforms and by preserving political stability, and the crisis handling of the EU has failed, then it's time to call on Olli Rehn, EU Commissioner, to resign immediately," Matolcsy said.

He said the EU should aim to stave off the threat of deflation by considering a higher, 2-4 percent inflation target. But he said Hungary would not raise its own inflation target unilaterally.

Hungary is a member of the EU but is not in the euro zone. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Larry King)