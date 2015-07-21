* Central bank says 15 bps cut to be last in cycle

* It cut more often than any other country this year

* Defied predictions of an investor exodus

* Main risk now for markets is expected U.S. rate rise

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, July 21 Hungary on Tuesday ended a three-year campaign of interest rate cuts with one final reduction, defying international markets which had long predicted that Budapest would crash its currency if it kept cutting so aggressively.

The final rate reduction, by 15 basis points, took the number of cuts by Hungary this year to five -- more than any other central bank in the world.

Hungary's emergence from the cuts unscathed was a vindication for Prime Minister Victor Orban, who has relished outwitting markets with his unorthodox economic policies, and for his lieutenant, central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy.

The rate cuts, from 7 percent three years ago to 1.35 percent now, did not produce the exodus of investors from Hungarian assets that many predicted, and also contributed to economic growth forecast this year at 3.3 percent, more than twice the European Union average.

Hungary's forint currency jumped on the announcement that the easing cycle was at an end.

"We think that we have managed to create one of the most favourable business environments in Hungarian economic history," Matolcsy said at a news conference.

He said the bank would now keep interest rates on hold for a long time, supported by loose monetary policies pursued by the world's major central banks.

RISK REWARDED

Hungary was taking a significant risk when it embarked on its campaign of rate cuts.

Investors were alarmed at Hungary's debt, and at battles Orban fought with the International Monetary Fund and multinational firms. The investors were prepared to hang onto Hungarian assets despite all this because the returns were higher than they could get elsewhere in Europe.

Cutting rates threatened to undermine that logic, and to send investors to other emerging markets which offered better returns and not much more risk.

Hungary was helped though by massive liquidity boosting measures by global central banks, which boosted appetite for riskier emerging assets, including the government bonds of "junk" rated Hungary.

At the same time, the government has curbed the budget deficit, and eliminated a massive pile of foreign-currency mortgages by converting them into forints earlier this year, further reducing the country's vulnerabilities.

Hungary now has a good chance to have its sovereign debt upgraded into investment grade this year even though its policies are still often unpredictable.

A benign inflation outlook and gains in the forint after Greece reached a deal with its creditors gave the central bank room to make the rate cut on Tuesday.

"We expect a rate hike in autumn next year at the earliest, which could be very gradual and moderate," Takarekbank said in a note, projecting the rate would rise to 1.75 percent by the end of 2016.

CHANGE IN TIDE

Orban's triumph is tempered: his vindication over monetary policy has coincided with a slump in his popularity. Polls show voters are disillusioned with his Fidesz party after a series of missteps and corruption scandals involving party officials.

Even with the cuts now at an end, there are still risks facing Hungary's monetary policy.

These include fallout from Greece's debt crisis, and the possibility the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates, reversing the tide of money that has been flowing into emerging markets like Hungary and sending it back into U.S. and euro zone assets.

Hungary hopes to dampen the impact of such a move by further reducing its exposure to foreign currency borrowing and making local banks buy more forint-denominated government debt.

As part of that strategy, from September the bank will change its main monetary policy tool, which will be a 3-month deposit, instead of its 2-week deposit now.

The bank has said that will encourage banks in Hungary to buy more government securities.

Marton Nagy, the central bank managing director, who is set to take over soon as deputy governor, said this shift to a new policy tool should go smoothly.

"We are giving the banking system a very long time to prepare for this transition and manage its liquidity appropriately," he told reporters. (Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever in LONDON; Writing by Krisztina Than; Editing by Christian Lowe)