(Adds comments from central bank, forint)

* Bank cuts inflation forecasts for 2015, 2016

* Inflation to approach target later, only in H2 2017

* Reforms expected to push liquidity into government debt

* Bank reaffirms stance of steady rates for longer horizon

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Sept 22 Hungary's central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 1.35 percent on Tuesday and switched to a new three-month policy tool, which is expected to boost liquidity and increase local banks' demand for government paper.

The National Bank of Hungary announced in June it would replace its two-week policy instrument with a three-month deposit from September.

Banks will now be limited in how much they can put in two-week deposits, while tying it up over three-months may be too long. As a result they are likely to be more inclined to invest in tradeable government securities.

The bank has also tightened liquidity rules for banks, effectively forcing them to buy government securities.

It means the bank, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's powerful lieutenant, Gyorgy Matolcsy, has helped the government to increase domestic financing of debt and cut reliance on foreign investors.

The bank is squeezing out funds parked by banks in 2-week deposits. The supply of those funds is expected to fall to 1 trillion forints ($3.60 billion) by the end of the year from 4.5 trillion forints now. Local banks are already shifting some of that money into forint-denominated government bonds.

All 19 analysts in a Reuters poll last week predicted the central bank would leave its main rate unchanged. The bank said in July a series of rate cuts had ended and rates might stay low for a long time.

The bank reaffirmed this stance on Tuesday and said loose monetary conditions could prevail even longer than previously expected.

It said inflation would be below its 3 percent target this year and in 2016 and would approach this target only in the second half of 2017 -- almost six months later than it had previously projected.

The Monetary Council said the current level of the benchmark rate and "maintaining loose monetary conditions for an extended period, over a longer horizon than expected" were consistent with the medium-term achievement of the inflation goal.

The forint weakened to 311.20 from 310.50 versus the euro after the bank's comments which were perceived as dovish in the market.

With its liquidity-boosting measures, the National Bank of Hungary will actually continue monetary easing, analysts said.

It may even renew its rate reductions in coming months if inflation does not pick up, some analysts said.

"The NBH sticks to its neutral bias with rates to remain on hold for a prolonged time, but if the inflation outlook declines further with the global growth environment deteriorating, the interest rates may be the key channel for the NBH to react," said Eszter Gargyan at Citigroup.

"They will rather cut interest rates again, than step in via (weakening) the exchange rate I think," she added.

The change in policy instruments by the central bank has already been felt in the domestic fixed income market, with yields falling on treasury bills. The debt agency sold 3-month bills at 0.38 percent on Tuesday, down from 1.32 percent in early June.

Yields on longer-dated government bonds have also dropped, with the yield on the 5-year bond falling to 2.54 percent from 2.88 percent in May. And more falls are on the cards.

"Rates and bonds should continue to head lower as liquidity is ample and inflation subdued," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note, adding it favoured 10-year Hungarian bonds. ($1 = 278.0600 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Jeremy Gaunt)