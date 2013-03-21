BUDAPEST, March 21 Hungary's central bank will probably cut interest rates cautiously next week, its first move since Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy's sweeping takeover prompted speculation of risky and aggressive action to battle recession.

20 of 22 analysts expected the bank to cut its base rate by a quarter point on Tuesday to an all-time low of 5.0 percent, continuing a steady cycle of easing that preceded Matolcsy's move from the Economy Ministry to the bank earlier in March.

A close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and architect of go-it-alone economic policies that have unnerved investors, the governor's appointment spurred speculation of a bigger, 50 basis point cut on the way.

But only one analyst in the poll expected the bank to cut rates by more than 25 basis points and many, although not polled formally on the issue, also said they doubted it would push ahead immediately with unconventional measures.

Zoltan Arokszallasi, an analyst at Erste Bank in Budapest, said Matolcsy might flag the prospects of a funding for lending type programme like that used by the Bank of England to boost lending but was unlikely to announce any concrete plans.

"We think the chances for more drastic measures - such as limiting two-week bills or overnight deposits - is lower because that could cause a more significant forint weakening," Arokszallasi said.

"I think that also, in the Monetary Council, more drastic steps would get only minority support," he added.

The steady decline in interest rates since last year, and concerns over Orban's push to bolster his Fidesz party's influence over democratic institutions in Hungary, have helped push the forint to 14-month lows.

That is a warning sign in Hungary, where companies and households are heavily exposed to a weaker currency due to a history of borrowing in Swiss francs and euros. Government and central bank officials have said they are not interested in a weaker forint.

EASING CAMPAIGN

The bank's 9-strong Monetary Council has lowered rates by a total of 175 basis points since August on the back of votes by four members appointed by Fidesz's parliamentary majority two years ago.

They have cut by only 25 basis points at a time and are seen by analysts as unlikely to back drastic new measures.

While Matolcsy has taken steps to clear out staff at the bank and reduce the roles of two vice-governors appointed under the previous government, both also vote on rates and can be expected to emphasise concerns about inflation and the forint's losses.

The bank's new fifth external rate setter, Gyula Pleschinger, is also seen on the cautious side, leaving Matolcsy and his new vice-governor Adam Balog in a minority, should they propose faster monetary loosening.

Yet there is no question that Hungary's economy needs a boost.

The country is in its second recession since 2009 and cuts in energy prices in January have lowered inflation to 2.8 percent - its lowest since June 2006, giving the bank plenty of reasons to cut rates faster.

But the forint is now just 6 percent from an all-time low against the euro, prompting a series of verbal interventions by government officials this month.

The consensus in the poll was that the bank would not be able to lower the base rate past 4.5 percent in the months ahead, even if international investor sentiment does not worsen markedly.

"There is a chance that the bank will extend cheap forint loans based on the English example and it can cut or abandon the interest paid on commercial banks' mandatory reserves," said David Nemeth, an analyst at ING Bank.

"The new measures could increase the forint's volatility and that could slow interest rate cuts - that's why I don't think that the bank will go below 4.5 percent," he added. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Patrick Graham)