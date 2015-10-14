* Reuters Hungarian central bank poll: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url= cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?s=GCR01+46+D&st=Menu+G+C

By Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Oct 14 Hungary's central bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged when it meets on Oct. 20, with inflation stuck below the bank's target.

All 20 analysts in an Oct. 12-14 poll forecast that the bank will keep its main interest rate at a record low 1.35 percent.

The main rate is expected to remain unchanged until at least the end of next year, then rise to 2 percent by the end of 2017, according to the poll's median forecast.

Some analysts saw a possibility that the bank, which ended years of rate cuts this past summer, will start cutting again next year, if Federal Reserve puts off raising U.S. interest rates.

Fed rate increases tend to make assets in emerging markets relatively less attractive; by the same token, delays in U.S. rate increases make them more attractive.

"The main rate could stay unchanged at 1.35 percent until the end of 2017," said JP Morgan analyst Nora Szentivanyi.

Szentivanyi also said she expected inflation to remain below the central bank's 3 percent target until 2017. "As long as inflation does not rise to 4 percent, the bank will have no reason to hike rates ... particularly as economic growth is slowing," she said.

Although Hungary's central bank is unlikely to cut its main rate further, it has loosened policy in other ways. Among them is squeezing commercial bank funds out of its deposit facilities and mandatory reserves, to encourage them to buy long-term government debt.

That pushes down long-term yields and commercial lending rates before the central bank phases out its own programme of lending for growth next year.

"Further easing in the conventional sense (rate cuts) would probably need bigger downside risks to the inflation target," RBS analysts said in a note. "For instance, significant currency appreciation (e.g.: EUR/HUF 300)," they added.

The forint, although it is Central Europe's most volatile currency, has been trading in a relatively narrow range around 312-313 since May.

According to the median forecasts in the poll, average inflation is expected to reach zero this year, before rising to 1.9 percent next year and 2.45 percent in 2017.

Annual inflation is likely to remain below the central bank's inflation target this year and next, reaching the 3 percent target in December 2017, according to the poll. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Larry King)