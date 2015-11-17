(Adds comments from post-meeting statement, updates market reaction)

* Base rate left at 1.35 percent, as expected

* Forint a touch stronger, some see weakness in longer term

* Bank has pledged to keep benchmark steady for years

* Bank said will seek to boost economy with other tools

By Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Nov 17 The National Bank of Hungary left its base rate at a record-low 1.35 percent on Tuesday, as expected, in line with its guidance that rates were unlikely to change for years.

All 24 economists polled by Reuters last week had predicted the bank would keep rates on hold. At 1433 GMT, the forint traded at 311.48 versus the euro, a touch stronger than levels before the rate decision. Bond yields were little changed from opening levels.

Deputy Governor Marton Nagy has said the central bank may leave its base rate at the current level until 2018 or even 2019, because it does not expect inflation to return to its 3 percent policy target before the end of 2017. The annual inflation rate was 0.1 percent in October.

Reaching the target would not necessarily lead the bank to raise rates, Nagy has said. But his view has not had much effect on market forecasts for rate increases, which are unchanged from last month, projecting the first move in 2017.

"The current level of the base rate and maintaining loose monetary conditions for an extended period, over the entire forecast horizon, are consistent with the medium-term achievement of the inflation target and a corresponding degree of support to the economy," the Monetary Council said in a post-meeting statement.

The rate-setting panel said its targeted monetary policy tools, which aim to push idle funds out of its instruments and into government debt, also facilitate a decline in long-term yields and a loosening of monetary conditions.

"Forward-looking money market real interest rates are in negative territory and are likely to decline even further as inflation rises," it said.

Some analysts expect further unconventional measures to be announced later to reduce long-term borrowing costs for central Europe's most indebted nation, as the bank tries to counter an expected slowdown in economic growth next year.

Hungary's central bank said earlier this month it would extend its funding for growth scheme into 2016 with 600 billion forints ($2.05 billion). It will also introduce measures to boost market-based lending to small and medium-sized firms .

Externally, the risks to Hungary's policy outlook are balanced. The Federal Reserve may raise U.S. rates next month and make emerging market assets less attractive. Offsetting that is the likelihood the European Central Bank will further loosen monetary policy for the euro zone.

"Looking across the CEE region we can see clearly that deflationary trends are thoroughly embedded and show little sign of improving anytime soon," analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.

"We remain of the view that ultimately further easing is likely to manifest. From an FX trading perspective this implies that maintaining short HUF positions, preferably against the USD, is a favoured trade." ($1 = 292.54 forints) (Editing by Larry King)