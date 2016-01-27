BUDAPEST Jan 27 The National Bank of Hungary
plans to keep its base rate steady at a record-low 1.35 percent
for a sustained period, Managing Director Barnabas Virag
said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday the rate-setting Monetary Council hinted at
possible monetary loosening to come if the European Central Bank
steps up its stimulus.
"The situation has not changed from previous months with
regard to the base rate," Virag, who is not a rate-setter, told
a news conference in response to a question. "The Monetary
Council still plans to keep the base rate steady for a sustained
period."
The bank has said it would loosen monetary policy without
cutting its main benchmark rate. It wants local commercial banks
to buy more government debt and lend more to support the
economy, which is expected to slow this year after growing about
3 percent last year.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)