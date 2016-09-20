BRIEF-Jordan's Comprehensive Leasing board proposes 18 PCT dividend for 2016
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
BUDAPEST, Sept 20 Hungary's central bank will cap funds placed by commercial banks in its main 3-month deposit tool at 900 billion forints ($3.26 billion) at the end of this year, squeezing out at least 200 to 400 billion forints from the facility, the bank said on Tuesday.
"While the NBH will strive to allocate the volumes offered at each tender evenly, it reserves the right to deviate from this in function of liquidity developments," the bank said in a statement, after a meeting of its Monetary Council.
"The purpose of today's decision is to stimulate the interbank market further and to facilitate the targeted easing of monetary conditions by way of unconventional instruments."
The bank left its main base rate on hold at 0.9 percent as expected. ($1 = 276.40 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)
* FY net profit 9.3 million dinars versus 15.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago