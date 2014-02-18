* Economy Minister Varga says base rates now less appealing
to investors
* Central bank holds policy meeting on Tuesday
* Expected to cut by another 10 bps, switch to cautious tone
-poll
* Hungary holds parliamentary election in April
BUDAPEST, Feb 18 The central bank will hopefully
assess Hungary's economic situation responsibly when it decides
on interest rates on Tuesday, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga
said, adding that rate cuts had contributed to the forint's
weakness.
Varga told private broadcaster TV2 the currency's recent
easing was not justified by the economy's fundamentals. It was
due largely due to global economic factors, though the rate cuts
had also contributed.
"The level of the (Hungarian) base rate is now less
appealing to investors, to those who buy Hungarian government
paper," Varga said.
"It is up to the Monetary Council to decide on the base
rate. I hope they will assess responsibly the situation of the
Hungarian economy - what kind of exchange rate is bearable for
the budget, is good for exports and good for foreign currency
borrowers."
Hungary holds parliamentary elections in April.
The central bank will announce its policy decision at 1300
GMT.
The bank, all of whose policymakers were appointed under
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has cut interest rates from a peak
of 7 percent in 2012 to boost economic recovery, taking
advantage of inflation at more than four-decade lows.
Inflation fell to zero in annual terms in January largely on
the back of government-imposed household energy price cuts.
Most analysts in last week's Reuters poll expected the bank
to cut interest rates by another 10 basis points to a new low of
2.75 percent despite turbulence in emerging markets that
exposed the indebted economy's weaknesses.
But several said the bank would probably switch to a
cautious tone or could even halt its current easing cycle.
"They will probably still cut 10 basis points today, but
what will be really important is what they say afterwards," one
dealer said in Budapest.
"The central bank, with an Orban ally at its helm, clearly
has a credibility deficit. How much of a one-track mind they
have, how well they can assess the reality of the market, will
be central. It's clear they will not hike rates before the
elections... everything is about the elections now."
But with interest rates only just higher than in Poland,
regarded as central and eastern Europe's strongest economy,
Hungary may find itself exposed to contagion from other emerging
markets as the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus.
Hungary has a big current account surplus and a stable
budget but analysts say its reliance on foreign funding, fragile
growth prospects, and the government's unpredictable policies
make it vulnerable to external shocks.
The forint dropped to two-year lows of around 314
to the euro earlier this month and was trading at 308 on
Tuesday.
Parliamentary elections take place on April 6 and Orban's
ruling Fidesz party has a good chance to be reelected based on
all opinion polls, as it has a firm lead over the leftist
opposition alliance led by the Socialists.