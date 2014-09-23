BUDAPEST, Sept 23 Hungary's interest rate should
remain at its current record low for an extended period as
inflationary pressures are expected to remain moderate in the
medium term, the National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday, after
it left its rate on hold at 2.1 percent.
"The Council judges that, based on available information,
the current level of the central bank base rate is consistent
with the medium-term achievement of price stability and a
corresponding degree of support to the economy," the rate
setting Monetary Council said in a statement.
It added that the bank had considered three alternative
scenarios for the economic outlook and rate policy. One of these
alternative scenarios assumes looser monetary conditions than
those in the baseline scenario. The other two alternative
scenarios imply a tighter monetary policy stance.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)