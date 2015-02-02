BUDAPEST Feb 2 "There is consensus" in the
Hungarian central bank's Monetary Council that they should wait
to see the March inflation report to decide if further monetary
easing is needed, rate setter Gyula Pleschinger said on Monday.
The medium-term inflation indicators watched by the bank are
in the 1.5-2 percent range, he told reporters on the sidelines
of a conference.
"We don't need to jump now," he said. "No doubt that
downwards (inflation) risks are bigger now than upwards risk,
but we should wait for the inflation report by any means."
Should the bank decide on further monetary easing, the
options include a rate cut or just widening the scope of the
central bank's loans for growth programme, he added.
