BUDAPEST, Sept 24 The National Bank of Hungary will rethink the system of commercial banks' mandatory reserves and may abolish the option of a 5 percent reserve ratio, a deputy governor said on Thursday.

Currently commercial banks have five options ranging from one to five percent reserve levels.

"We will rethink the mandatory reserve system and make changes similar to the ECB's system," Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told a press briefing.

He added that the ECB had only a single reserve ratio with no options and a benchmark interest rate applied.

Nagy also said the central bank might further adjust its monetary toolkit, if needed, to squeeze commercial banks' funds out of its overnight deposit facility.