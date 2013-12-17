BUDAPEST Dec 17 Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday that the economic outlook could provide room for further monetary easing but a slowdown in the pace of easing may become warranted.

The bank's rate setting Monetary Council said in a statement, after it cut the main interest rate to a new low of 3 percent, that there was no significant inflation pressure in the Hungarian economy.

The Council said, however, that global financial markets have become volatile "due to uncertainty about the future of unconventional measures used by global central banks, which warranted an even more cautious approach to domestic monetary policy." (Reporting by Krisztina Than)