BUDAPEST May 27 Hungary's central bank left the
door open for further cautious monetary easing on Tuesday after
it cut interest rates by 10 basis points to a record low of 2.4
percent, in line with most analyst forecasts.
The rate-setting Monetary Council said in a statement that
it would decide "on the need and possibility of reducing the
base rate further" after assessing the economic outlook and
inflation projections in the bank's fresh inflation report due
to be published in June.
The bank, which has cut its main rate in 22
consecutive monthly steps from a peak of 7 percent in August
2012, said inflationary pressures were expected to remain
moderate in the medium term.
"The negative output gap is expected to close gradually at
the policy horizon; however, achieving price stability in the
medium term points in the direction of monetary easing," the
Council said in its statement.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)