BUDAPEST, March 22 Hungary's central bank will
continue cutting interest rates until monetary conditions become
consistent with the achievement of its inflation target, the
bank said on Tuesday after it cut rates across the board.
The bank cut its inflation forecasts and said inflation
would approach its 3 percent medium-term target only in the
first half of 2018.
"Persistently low cost-side inflationary pressure, the
slowdown in global growth and the historically low level of
inflation expectations have heightened the risk of second-round
effects which result in below-target inflation over a sustained
period," the Monetary Council said in a statement.
"The Monetary Council remains ready to use every instrument
at its disposal to contain second-round inflationary effects."
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)