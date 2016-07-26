BRIEF-Inter Globe Finance posts Dec-qtr loss
* Dec quarter net loss 3.3 million rupees versus profit 15.4 million rupees year ago
(Central bank corrects wording in its statement to say it will decide on "level of the three-month deposit", not the deposit rate)
BUDAPEST, July 26 The current level of Hungary's base rate at 0.9 percent and keeping loose monetary conditions "for an extended period" is in line with the medium-term achievement of the inflation target, the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The Monetary Council will make a decision on the year-end required level of the three-month deposit and the operational details of the use of the facility in September," the rate-setting panel said in a statement after it decided to keep the base rate on hold at 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)
* Q3 net profit 70.3 bln yen vs 35.4 bln yen in year-ago period
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 South African fast-food chain Nando's, best known for its hot and spicy chicken meals, denied on Tuesday speculation it was considering a stock market flotation.