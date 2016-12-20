BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
BUDAPEST Dec 20 Hungary's central bank will reduce funds its 3-month deposits further by the end of March and is ready to loosen monetary conditions further via unconventional tools if needed, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Monetary Council decided to set a 750 billion forint ($2.50 billion) cap on the stock of three-month central bank deposits effective at the end of the first quarter of 2017.
"The Council expects that this decision, consistent with the gradual steps taken so far, will mean the crowding out of at least HUF 100-200 billion additional liquidity from the deposit facility," it said.
Earlier, the bank kept its base rate on hold.
"If subsequently warranted by the achievement of the inflation target, the Council will stand ready to ease monetary conditions further using unconventional, targeted instruments," it said. ($1 = 300.2 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.