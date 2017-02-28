BUDAPEST Feb 28 Hungary's central bank
maintained its dovish bias on Tuesday, reaffirming in its
monthly policy statement a readiness "to ease monetary
conditions further using unconventional, targeted instruments"
if needed to meet its inflation target.
Earlier on Tuesday the bank kept its record-low 0.9 percent
base rate on hold.
It ended its rate-cutting cycle last year and shifted to
setting limits on its 3-month deposits and holding forint
liquidity tenders for commercial banks as its main monetary
policy tools.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto and Gergely Szakacs)