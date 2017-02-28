BUDAPEST Feb 28 Hungary's central bank maintained its dovish bias on Tuesday, reaffirming in its monthly policy statement a readiness "to ease monetary conditions further using unconventional, targeted instruments" if needed to meet its inflation target.

Earlier on Tuesday the bank kept its record-low 0.9 percent base rate on hold.

It ended its rate-cutting cycle last year and shifted to setting limits on its 3-month deposits and holding forint liquidity tenders for commercial banks as its main monetary policy tools. (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Gergely Szakacs)