BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST May 23 Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday that it wanted to maintain loose monetary conditions and would be ready to ease policy further if warranted by inflation trends.
"The Monetary Council monitors developments in monetary conditions and markets," the rate-setting body said in a statement.
"If inflation remains persistently below the target, the Council will stand ready to ease monetary conditions further using unconventional, targeted instruments," it added.
The bank kept its interest rates unchanged at its meeting earlier in the day, as expected. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.