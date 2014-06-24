BUDAPEST, June 24 Inflationary pressures in the
Hungarian economy are likely to remain moderate in a lasting way
and the macroeconomic outlook points towards "persistently loose
monetary conditions," the central bank said on Tuesday, after it
cut rates to a new low.
The bank has cut its base interest rate by 10 basis points
to 2.3 percent.
"Considering the outlook for inflation and taking into
account perceptions of the risks associated with the economy and
the pick-up in economic growth, further cautious easing of
monetary policy may follow," the bank's rate-setting Monetary
Council said in a statement.
However, it added that the base rate "has significantly
approached a level which ensures the medium-term achievement of
price stability and a corresponding degree of support for the
economy."
"Over the coming period, changes in the domestic and
international environment might influence this picture," it
added.
