BUDAPEST Nov 11 Rating agency Fitch has
revised the outlook on Hungary's long-term foreign and local
currency issuer ratings to "negative" from "stable" and affirmed
the ratings at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively, it said on
Friday.
"The revision in Hungary's outlook to negative reflects a
sharp deterioration in the external growth and financing
environment facing Hungary's small, open and relatively heavily
indebted economy," says Matteo Napolitano, director of Fitch's
sovereign group.
"Moreover, various fiscal policy measures and the scheme to
allow the repayment of household foreign currency mortgages at
below market exchange rates have dented foreign investor
confidence, on which medium-term growth prospects depend."
The Hungarian Economy Ministry said it did not agree with
Fitch's assessment of the country's situation, adding that the
government was committed to meeting its 2012 budget goal.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Susan Fenton)