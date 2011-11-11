BUDAPEST Nov 11 Rating agency Fitch has revised the outlook on Hungary's long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings to "negative" from "stable" and affirmed the ratings at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively, it said on Friday.

"The revision in Hungary's outlook to negative reflects a sharp deterioration in the external growth and financing environment facing Hungary's small, open and relatively heavily indebted economy," says Matteo Napolitano, director of Fitch's sovereign group.

"Moreover, various fiscal policy measures and the scheme to allow the repayment of household foreign currency mortgages at below market exchange rates have dented foreign investor confidence, on which medium-term growth prospects depend."

The Hungarian Economy Ministry said it did not agree with Fitch's assessment of the country's situation, adding that the government was committed to meeting its 2012 budget goal. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Susan Fenton)