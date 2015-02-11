WARSAW Feb 11 If Hungary reduces its tax on banks and make the business environment more friendly for private investors it would support the country's creditworthiness, Fitch Ratings' lead analyst on Hungary said on Wednesday.

"One key policy would be to reduce this tax on the banking sector and that I think would be positive for our assessment," Arnaud Louis told reporters.

"But I would really like to wait and see what is going to happen. Because there have been some announcements in the past and we have learnt to be cautious with Hungary."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has offered a truce to the foreign banks he has been squeezing for years, saying on Monday he would make their lives easier in exchange for them lending more to boost his country's economic recovery.

The deal involves Hungary reducing the amount raised from its windfall tax on banks by about 60 billion forints ($220 million) in 2016. After that, Orban said, Hungary will strive to reduce the tax to the level usually applied in Europe.

"Anything that could bring the bank regulatory environment more in line with best practices, increase predictability for the sector, we would see it as a positive," Fitch Ratings analyst said.

Asked if improved predictability of Hungary's regulatory environment would be enough for the agency to upgrade its outlook on Hungary's rating, Louis said:

"A change in the rating doesn't only take one factor, it is usually a contribution of different positive and negative trends. So that would be certainly a part of a rationale for a rating action."

"One of the weaknesses of Hungary over the past few years has been its low GDP growth performance and we think part of it is due to this unfriendly business environment and the unpredictability of policymaking," Louis said.

Fitch affirmed Hungary's debt rating at 'BB+' with a stable outlook in November last year, keeping its "junk" rating on the country's debt, citing high public debt as its main weakness.

Fitch is scheduled to publish a review of Hungary's rating on May 22. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Toby Chopra)