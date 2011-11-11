LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - Hungary moved a step closer to junk bond status after Fitch revised its outlook on the sovereign to negative from stable.

The country, which retained its BBB- rating on its long-term foreign currency debt, is now just one move away from falling out of investment-grade territory, which would be a big blow not just to its financial reputation but also to its funding plans.

This year Hungary was able to complete most of its sizeable funding needs through a blowout US$3.75bn dual-tranche transaction in March, which was subsequently tapped for a further US$500m. The sovereign also issued a EUR1bn long seven year bond in May. Bankers say it would be very difficult for Hungary to bring similar blockbuster trades if it became a sub-investment grade credit.

"If Hungary became a high yield credit it would have to change its funding strategy," says one banker. Admittedly non-investment grade sovereigns, such as Turkey and the Philippines, regularly launch bonds of US$1bn or more but they often have a strong local bid underpinning them. In addition, both of those sovereigns are moving towards investment-grade status, not away.

Hungary needs to refinance about EUR4.6bn in 2012 and EUR5bn-EUR5.6bn in 2013-14 of foreign-currency denominated debt, according to Fitch. Any potential selling of forint-denominated debt by non-resident investors could add to financing pressures.

Matteo Napolitano, a director within Fitch's sovereign group says: "The revision in Hungary's outlook to negative reflects a sharp deterioration in the external growth and environment facing Hungary's small, open and relatively indebted economy."

He adds: "Moreover, various fiscal policy measures and the scheme to allow the repayment of household foreign currency mortgages at below market exchange rates have dented foreign investor confidence, on which medium-term growth prospects depend."

Fitch reckons the economy will only grow by 0.5% next year, though it forecasts that government debt will fall to about 76% of GDP at the end of this year from 80% the year before.

The government plans to cut the structural budget deficit by more than two percentage points of GDP next year, bringing the headline deficit to 2.5% of GDP. "However, the weak growth outlook, the uncertain costing and implementation of some measures and potential reform fatigue make this challenging," says Fitch. The agency forecasts a budget deficit of 3.3% of GDP next year.

The forint has come under sustained attack this year, falling by 13-14% against both the euro and Swiss franc. That has increased already heavy public and private-sector debt repayment burdens. Swiss franc-denominated household debt was equivalent to 16% of GDP mid-year, according to Fitch.

The government's policy to tackle this debt burden through early repayment at below market rates could backfire, it adds, because it will place further pressure on Hungarian banks' balance sheets.

The sector's tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, at 10.9% in September, looks relatively healthy but Fitch reckons "a number of banks are already making losses and will require re-capitalization." This is likely to come from their foreign parents. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Julian Baker)