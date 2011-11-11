LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - Hungary moved a step closer to
junk bond status after Fitch revised its outlook on the
sovereign to negative from stable.
The country, which retained its BBB- rating on its long-term
foreign currency debt, is now just one move away from falling
out of investment-grade territory, which would be a big blow not
just to its financial reputation but also to its funding plans.
This year Hungary was able to complete most of its sizeable
funding needs through a blowout US$3.75bn dual-tranche
transaction in March, which was subsequently tapped for a
further US$500m. The sovereign also issued a EUR1bn long seven
year bond in May. Bankers say it would be very difficult for
Hungary to bring similar blockbuster trades if it became a
sub-investment grade credit.
"If Hungary became a high yield credit it would have to
change its funding strategy," says one banker. Admittedly
non-investment grade sovereigns, such as Turkey and the
Philippines, regularly launch bonds of US$1bn or more but they
often have a strong local bid underpinning them. In addition,
both of those sovereigns are moving towards investment-grade
status, not away.
Hungary needs to refinance about EUR4.6bn in 2012 and
EUR5bn-EUR5.6bn in 2013-14 of foreign-currency denominated debt,
according to Fitch. Any potential selling of forint-denominated
debt by non-resident investors could add to financing pressures.
Matteo Napolitano, a director within Fitch's sovereign group
says: "The revision in Hungary's outlook to negative reflects a
sharp deterioration in the external growth and environment
facing Hungary's small, open and relatively indebted economy."
He adds: "Moreover, various fiscal policy measures and the
scheme to allow the repayment of household foreign currency
mortgages at below market exchange rates have dented foreign
investor confidence, on which medium-term growth prospects
depend."
Fitch reckons the economy will only grow by 0.5% next year,
though it forecasts that government debt will fall to about 76%
of GDP at the end of this year from 80% the year before.
The government plans to cut the structural budget deficit by
more than two percentage points of GDP next year, bringing the
headline deficit to 2.5% of GDP. "However, the weak growth
outlook, the uncertain costing and implementation of some
measures and potential reform fatigue make this challenging,"
says Fitch. The agency forecasts a budget deficit of 3.3% of GDP
next year.
The forint has come under sustained attack this year,
falling by 13-14% against both the euro and Swiss franc. That
has increased already heavy public and private-sector debt
repayment burdens. Swiss franc-denominated household debt was
equivalent to 16% of GDP mid-year, according to Fitch.
The government's policy to tackle this debt burden through
early repayment at below market rates could backfire, it adds,
because it will place further pressure on Hungarian banks'
balance sheets.
The sector's tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, at 10.9% in
September, looks relatively healthy but Fitch reckons "a number
of banks are already making losses and will require
re-capitalization." This is likely to come from their foreign
parents.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Julian Baker)