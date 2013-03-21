BUDAPEST, March 21 Standard & Poor's revised
Hungary's rating to negative from stable on Thursday to indicate
a potential for a downgrade if concerns over Hungary's policy
framework hurt economic growth prospects or boost financing
costs, it said in a statement.
"The negative outlook reflects our view that there is at
least a one-in-three possibility that we could lower the ratings
over the next year if Hungary's economic recovery weakens
significantly, if banks accelerate their withdrawal of credit,
or if we see external or government finances weaken materially,"
it said.
The agency revised its outlook on its 'BB' long-term
sovereign credit rating on Hungary to negative from stable and
affirmed the 'BB/B' long- and short-term sovereign ratings on
Hungary.