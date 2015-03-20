BRIEF-Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
BUDAPEST, March 20 Credit agency Standard & Poor's lifted Hungary's rating by one notch to BB+ on Friday, the first upgrade for the country since its bonds were cut into "junk" territory in a string of downgrades in late 2011.
With the upgrade, S&P, like both of its main rivals Moody's and Fitch, now rates Hungary just below investment grade, a status it lost following fiscal reforms implemented by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by John Stonestreet)
NEW YORK, April 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders will again vote on a proposal calling for the board to select a chairman who is not the company's chief executive, according to a proxy statement filed on Wednesday for the company's annual meeting on May 16.
April 5 In the financial market race for information, hedge funds, it seems, are the winners.