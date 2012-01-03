BUDAPEST Jan 3 Hungary's government is
considering using central bank foreign currency reserves to
repay some local government debt and finance economic stimulus
programmes, news website index.hu reported on Tuesday citing a
source close to the government.
Informal talks between Budapest and an International
Monetary Fund and European Union delegation on possible
financial aid collapsed last month as the government refused to
back down on new legislation on finances and the central bank.
Hungary passed the new law on Friday in defiance of EU and
IMF warnings that it infringed the bank's independence.
Economists say a deal with the lenders is needed urgently to
shore up its financial markets.
Although informal talks with the IMF are due to resume on
Jan. 11 in Washington, it is still uncertain when formal
negotiations could start.
Citing a source close to the government, Index.hu said the
government's main goal was to settle debt worth around 180
billion forints ($742.35 million) taken over from counties last
year using some of the central bank's reserves.
A government spokeswoman could not immediately comment on
the report. The central bank's press office said it did not
comment on market speculation.
Hungary's foreign currency reserves stood at 35.77 billion
euros at the end of November, down from 36.87 billion at the end
of October, but above 33.67 billion at the end of 2010.
The report also said the government could announce the plan
as early as February and a "smaller part" of the central bank's
reserves could be used to cut high foreign currency debt,
reducing Hungary's external liabilities.
Standard & Poor's and Moody's downgraded Hungary's debt to
"junk" status last year, citing poor growth, high debt and
unpredictable economic policies.
The index.hu report also said the government may set aside
hundreds of billion of forints worth of the central bank's
reserves for economic stimulus programmes to keep the economy
going and avoid a recession that could spark more budget cuts.
($1 = 242.47 Hungarian forints)
