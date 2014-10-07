BUDAPEST, Oct 7 Hungary's foreign currency reserves stood at 35.68 billion euros(45.05 billion US dollar) at the end of September, broadly unchanged from 35.53 billion euros at the end of August, the National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday. At the end of 2013, reserves stood at 33.78 billion euros, compared with 33.88 billion euros at the end of 2012. The bank said it would use 9-11 billion euros from its reserves to help commercial banks execute a mandatory conversion of foreign currency denominated household loans into forints next year, on top of 3 billion euros allocated for a loan reimbursement programme. CENTRAL BANK INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (bln euros, end-period) Sept '14 Aug '14 Dec '13 Sept '13 35.68 35.53 33.78 30.82 (1 US dollar = 0.7920 euro) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)