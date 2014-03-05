BUDAPEST, March 5 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 3.9 percent in January after a 1.8 percent year-on-year increase in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. It said food sales rose by 3.7 percent from the previous year, non-food sales were up by 4.3 percent, while fuel sales were 4.1 percent higher year-on-year. RETAIL SALES (pct change) Jan Dec Jan 2013 Year-on-year 3.9 1.8 -2.8 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)