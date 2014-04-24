BUDAPEST, April 24 Hungary's Central Statistics Office (KSH) on Thursday said final calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 6.7 percent in February, the same as a prelimiary estimate, after a 6.2 percent annual increase in January. Food sales rose by 8.2 percent from the previous year (revised from 8.4 percent), non-food sales were up by 4.7 percent (revised from 4.4 percent), while fuel sales were 6.4 percent higher year-on-year (not revised), it added. REVISED RETAIL SALES (pct change) Feb Jan Feb '13 Jan-Feb Year-on-year 6.7 6.2 -2.4 6.5 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)