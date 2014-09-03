BUDAPEST, Sept 3 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 2.3 percent in July following a revised 4.1 percent increase in June, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. Food sales rose by an annual 1.6 percent, non-food sales were up by 2.7 percent, while fuel sales were 3.4 percent higher. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) July June July 2013 Jan-July Year-on-year 2.3 4.1 2.6 5.6 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)