BUDAPEST, Oct 3 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 2.5 percent in August, following a revised 2.5 percent increase in July, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. Food sales dropped by an annual 2 percent, non-food sales were up by 7.2 percent, while fuel sales were 4.3 percent higher. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) Aug July Aug 2013 Jan-Aug Year-on-year 2.5 2.5 3.4 5.2 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)