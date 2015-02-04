BUDAPEST, Feb 4 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 5.6 percent in December based on preliminary data after an 5.1 percent increase in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. Food sales rose by an annual 2.9 percent, non-food sales were up by 7.6 percent, while fuel sales were 10.7 percent higher year on year. In the whole of last year, retail sales grew 5.2 percent. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) Dec Nov Dec '13 Jan-Dec'14 Year-on-year 5.6 5.1 3.5 5.2 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)